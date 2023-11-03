N.Y.C. Mayor Eric Adams Is Being Investigated over Claims of Conspiracy with Turkish Officials: Report

Federal agents searched the home of Adams' former campaign fundraiser on Thursday amid an alleged corruption investigation into whether the Democrat received illegal foreign donations during his 2021 mayoral bid

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who took office in 2022

Federal authorities are reportedly investigating whether New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ 2021 campaign conspired with the Turkish government to receive illegal campaign donations. News of the corruption investigation broke shortly after his former campaign fundraiser's home was searched by federal agents on Thursday.

The New York Times obtained a copy of Thursday's search warrant, reporting that investigators are also seeking more information about the possible involvement of a Brooklyn construction company with ties to Turkey and a Washington, D.C. university with ties to both Turkey and Adams.

The newspaper reports that investigators seek to determine if Adams' campaign “kicked back benefits” to the construction company’s employees and officials from Turkey, according to the warrant.

When contacted by PEOPLE on Friday morning, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York declined to comment.



Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock New York City Mayor Eric Adams makes a public safety-related announcement at the NYPD headquarters on Sept. 27, 2023

The Associated Press reported Thursday that federal agents searched the Brooklyn, New York, home of Brianna Suggs, Adams’ primary campaign fundraiser in 2021. A law enforcement official confirmed to the news service that the court-authorized move was executed at the location, but did not provide additional comment.

A witness who was in the vicinity of Suggs’ residence said he saw people wearing FBI vests putting boxes into a minivan Thursday morning, per The City.

Suggs was the chief fundraiser and director of logistics during Adams’ initial mayoral run, and earned more than $150,000 for her work on his campaigns, according to AP.

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock New York City Mayor Eric Adams

The news of the search at her home prompted Adams to return to New York City from Washington, D.C., where he was scheduled to have long-awaited meetings with White House officials about the migrant situation, per The Wall Street Journal.

In remarks at a Día de los Muertos event held at Gracie Mansion Thursday evening, Adams referenced the investigation.

“I just want to be clear to you,” he said. “I hold my campaign to the highest ethical standards. Any inquiry that is done we're going to fully participate and make sure that it's done correctly."

He continued: “I have not been contacted by anyone from any law enforcement agency, and that's why I came back from D.C., to be here, to be on the ground and look at this inquiry as it was made.”



