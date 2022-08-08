N.Y.C. Mayor Adams Condemns Texas Gov. Abbott for Busing Migrants to His City: 'Disgusting'

Aaron Parsley
·4 min read
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 28: Mayor Eric Adams speaks at the Billie Holiday Theatre in Restoration Plaza on July 28, 2022 in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. Vice President Kamala Harris met with community leaders and made an announcement of the formation of the Economic Opportunity Coalition (EOC), a coalition of 24 companies and foundations that will be investing tens of billions of dollars in underserved communities. She also announced new policy initiatives that will help advance the Biden-Harris Administration’s work in supporting Community Development Financial Institutions Funds (CDFIs), small businesses, and community infrastructure. Vice President Harris was joined by Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado, Mayor Adams, SBA Administrator Isabella Guzman, Deputy Commerce Secretary Don Graves, and Department of the Treasury Counselor for Racial Equity Janis Bowdler. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images); AUSTIN, TX - MAY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Texas Governor Greg Abbott announces the reopening of more Texas businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic at a press conference at the Texas State Capitol on May 18, 2020 in Austin, Texas. Abbott said that childcare facilities, youth camps, some professional sports, and bars may now begin to fully or partially reopen their facilities as outlined by regulations listed on the Open Texas website. (Photo by Lynda M. Gonzalez-Pool/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 28: Mayor Eric Adams speaks at the Billie Holiday Theatre in Restoration Plaza on July 28, 2022 in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. Vice President Kamala Harris met with community leaders and made an announcement of the formation of the Economic Opportunity Coalition (EOC), a coalition of 24 companies and foundations that will be investing tens of billions of dollars in underserved communities. She also announced new policy initiatives that will help advance the Biden-Harris Administration’s work in supporting Community Development Financial Institutions Funds (CDFIs), small businesses, and community infrastructure. Vice President Harris was joined by Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado, Mayor Adams, SBA Administrator Isabella Guzman, Deputy Commerce Secretary Don Graves, and Department of the Treasury Counselor for Racial Equity Janis Bowdler. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images); AUSTIN, TX - MAY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Texas Governor Greg Abbott announces the reopening of more Texas businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic at a press conference at the Texas State Capitol on May 18, 2020 in Austin, Texas. Abbott said that childcare facilities, youth camps, some professional sports, and bars may now begin to fully or partially reopen their facilities as outlined by regulations listed on the Open Texas website. (Photo by Lynda M. Gonzalez-Pool/Getty Images)

Michael M. Santiago/Getty; Lynda M. Gonzalez-Pool/Getty

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is condemning Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for busing migrants from the Lone Star State to the Big Apple.

"This is horrific, when you think about what the governor is doing," Adams said early Sunday morning at New York City's Port Authority Bus Terminal, where 14 people were dropped off after traveling three days.

The mayor added that some of the migrants had no choice but to travel to New York. "Some of the families are on the bus that wanted to go to other locations, and they were not allowed to do so. They were forced on the bus," he said, according to Politico. "Our goal is to immediately find out each family's needs and give them the assistance they want."

RELATED: Texas Governor Says State Will Build Its Own Border Wall After Biden Squashed Trump's Plan

Abbott, who is running for reelection this year, announced Friday that he's making New York City a destination for migrants arriving in Texas and blamed President Joe Biden for his "refusal to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies."

"In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city. I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief."

Abbott ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management to bus migrants to the nation's capital in April. He'd previously denied sending migrants to New York City, Politico and New York's Daily News reported, though the city estimates that since May 4,000 asylum seekers have entered its shelter system.

"Governor Abbott is finally admitting to what we've known he's been doing all along. His continued use of human beings as political pawns is disgusting, and an embarrassing stain on the state of Texas," Adams' press secretary, Fabien Levy, told PEOPLE Friday in a statement. "New York will continue to welcome asylum seekers with open arms, as we have always have, but we are asking for resources to help do so. We need Washington, D.C.'s assistance in dealing with the cruel political games being played by inept politicians like the governor of Texas."

Abbott invited Adams and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to visit Texas' border with Mexico in an Aug. 1 letter, asking the leaders to "see firsthand the dire situation that only grows more urgent with each passing day."

Adams declined the invitation. "Instead of a photo-op at the border, we hope Governor Abbott will focus his energy and resources on providing support and resources to asylum seekers in Texas as we have been hard at work doing in New York City," Levy said in a written statement, the Daily News reported.

RELATED: Newly Elected N.Y.C. Mayor Eric Adams Rides Bike to Work on His Second Day in Office

The Legal Aid Society, a social justice law firm in New York City, and the Coalition for the Homeless, which provides food and shelter for the homeless there, joined Adams in condemning the Texas governor for bussing migrants across the country.

"Governor Abbott is shamelessly exploiting these migrants — human beings who have endured immense suffering in their home countries and on the journey to the United States, seeking safe haven and a better life — to serve some myopic political purpose," the statement says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

The organizations called for New York City to provide beds and critical services to those in need "regardless of who these people are, where they are from, or for what cynical reason they are being sent here."

"It is unimaginable what the governor of Texas has done, when you think about this country, a country that has always been open to those who were fleeing persecution," Adams said Sunday, according to Politico. "We've always welcomed them. And this governor is not doing that in Texas. But we are going to set the right tone of being here for these families."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Miami scores late to net 2-2 draw with CF Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal allowed two valuable points to slip late against Inter Miami on Saturday, settling for a 2-2 Major League Soccer draw at Stade Saputo. Romell Quioto scored his 10th and 11th goals of the season for Montreal (12-8-4), while Gonzalo Higuain continued his excellent form for Miami (9-10-6) with Emerson Rodríguez providing a dramatic late equalizer. Quioto became only the fourth player in the club’s history to score at least 10 goals in a season, joining the likes of club legen

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Stampeders snap two-game losing streak, defeat Redblacks 17-3

    OTTAWA — Despite being short-handed, the Calgary Stampeders found a way to pull out a 17-3 win over the Ottawa Redblacks Friday night at TD Place. The win allowed the Stampeders (5-2-0) to snap a two-game losing streak and keep pace with the B.C. Lions, who are second in the West Division and will be visiting Calgary Aug. 13. Calgary was missing a number of starters, but did enough to beat a struggling Ottawa team. Bo Levi Mitchell was far from his best, but on this night, he proved to be the be

  • Whitecaps sign Austrian international midfielder Alessandro Schopf

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed Austrian central midfielder Alessandro Schopf to a contract through 2024, with a club option for 2025. The club said in a release that Shopf was signed using targeted allocation money and will take up an international roster spot pending receipt of his international transfer certificate. Schopf spent last season with Arminia Bielefeld in Germany's Bundesliga, where he started 29 of his 33 appearances across all competitions. He spent six seasons fr

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Hockey Canada commissions former Supreme Court justice to lead review into governance

    Hockey Canada has hired former Supreme Court justice Thomas Cromwell to lead a review into the organization's governance structure amid growing calls for its leadership to step down over its handling of alleged sexual assault cases. The sport's national governing body is facing intense public and political scrutiny over its culture problems and how it settled a $3.5 million lawsuit for a 2018 alleged group sexual assault case involving Canadian Hockey League players including some members of Can

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Blue Jays place pitcher Stripling on 15-day injured list with hip strain

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have placed right-handed pitcher Ross Stripling on the 15-day injured list with a right hip strain. The move is retroactive to Sunday. Stripling last pitched in Toronto's 5-3 win over Detroit on Saturday. He pitched four scoreless innings before being removed after loading the bases with none out, then giving up a sacrifice fly to Kody Clemens. He did not factor in the decision. A spot starter earlier in the season, Stripling had been a regular in the rotation sin

  • Miami scores late to net 2-2 draw with CF Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal allowed two valuable points to slip late against Inter Miami on Saturday, settling for a 2-2 Major League Soccer draw at Stade Saputo. Romell Quioto scored his 10th and 11th goals of the season for Montreal (12-8-4), while Gonzalo Higuain continued his excellent form for Miami (9-10-6) with Emerson Rodríguez providing a dramatic late equalizer. Quioto became only the fourth player in the club’s history to score at least 10 goals in a season, joining the likes of club legen

  • World Rugby funds Canadian injury, concussion research, co-led by player

    CALGARY — Rugby's world governing body has given the University of Calgary half a million dollars to study concussion and injury prevention among young women in the game. Former university rugby player and doctoral candidate Isla Shill is a co-leader of the international study drawing data from high school and club players aged 13 to 18 in Calgary, Winnipeg, Quebec City and Vancouver. "I wear three hats when we're addressing this injury and concussion prevention problem," Shill told The Canadian

  • Max Pacioretty criticizes Golden Knights over lack of accountability

    Max Pacioretty had a few things to say about the culture of accountability — or lack thereof — in Vegas.

  • Canada's Damian Warner "gutted" with how his quest for a world decathlon title ended

    TORONTO — Damian Warner would have loved to have been at Hayward Field to watch his friends complete Day 2 of the decathlon at the world championships. But while they were running the 1,500 metres, the decathlon's final event, he was in an MRI machine for the second time that day. They'd mistakenly done an MRI of his hip earlier. Warner's quest for a first world decathlon title ended with a hamstring injury in the 400 metres in Eugene, Ore. Canada's Olympic champion was a puddle of tears in coac

  • Kailer Yamamoto, Oilers agree to terms on two-year extension

    EDMONTON — Forward Kailer Yamamoto has agreed to terms on a two-year extension with the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. The deal will carry an average annual value of US$3.1 million. Yamamoto, 23, set career highs in games played (81), goals (20), assists (21) and points (41) last season. He also notched seven points (two goals, five assists) in 14 playoff games during the Oilers' run to the Western Conference finals. A former first-round draft choice of Edmonton in 2017, Yamamoto has recorded 40

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Coach Bob Bradley believes Toronto FC now has framework in place to build off

    Bob Bradley knew what he was getting into at Toronto FC. An astute soccer brain with a vested interest in Toronto given son Michael has called it home since 2014, the veteran coach had watched the club closely from afar. He knew he faced a massive clean-up job taking over last November in the wake of a dismal 6-18-10 season in 2021. "I have avoided all year being specific about anybody who's not here any more and I'm not going to change that. But there was a lot to undo around here," said Bradle

  • Canada wins rhythmic gymnastics gold in team event at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canada opened rhythmic gymnastics competition at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday with a gold medal in the team event. Tatiana Cocsanova, Carmel Kallemaa and Suzanna Shahbazian combined for a score of 272.95 points to finish ahead of Australia (268.65) and England (267.05). "The feeling I think (will be) hard to describe for the next few days until I get home and it actually kicks in that I'm a Commonwealth champion," Kallemaa said. "So I think the feeling is going

  • Scottie Barnes' trainer discusses how the Raptors rookie improved his ball-handling

    Brian Macon, Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, joined Amit Mann to detail at how he helped the reigning Rookie of the Year improve his ball-handling skills during the offseason. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Fire at Prince George baseball stadium being investigated as arson, say RCMP

    A piece of Indigenous baseball history in Prince George, B.C., suffered serious damage in a fire, which RCMP are investigating as an arson. RCMP said they received a report of a fire at Spruce City Stadium, located at 2210 Massey Drive, at around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Prince George hosted the 2022 Canadian Native Fastball Championships last weekend and the stadium is an institution with the city's Indigenous fastball players. Harley Desjarlais, an organizer in Prince George's Indigenous fastball com

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.