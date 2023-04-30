N.W.T. tour operators look back on tough first year post-COVID restrictions

Joe Bailey says the COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for his tourism business, North Star Adventures. (Sarah Krymalowski/CBC - image credit)

In their first year back in business without COVID-19 restrictions, N.W.T. aurora tour operators say they've seen a lower numbers of visitors but remain hopeful for the future.

"It's going to be a slow recovery. But we're still open. That's the most important thing," said Joe Bailey, who has been running North Star Adventures since 2007.

During the pandemic, he had to downsize his company to stay afloat. That meant giving up his office space in downtown Yellowknife and selling three of his four vehicles.

He said that before the pandemic, his tours regularly drew 40 or 50 people a night, but this year he was usually running tours for less than 10 people.

"It's going to be a challenge," he said, but added he remains hopeful as he sees a problem as an "opportunity to solve something."

'Not really making a profit'

Verda Law, owner and operator of Yellowknife Tours, said the aurora season is where she makes the majority of her money.

She said that this year, there were much fewer group bookings than before the pandemic, so she relied mostly on business from individual travelers.

Law also said that people booked their tours much later than in previous years, making it harder to plan ahead and allocate resources efficiently.

"We still love what we're doing, when visitors come in and want to make a booking, we're still accepting them," she said.

Law said although it's been fun operating, the finances have been a struggle.

"You're here but you're not really making a profit," she said.

New markets

Law said one positive aspect is that since the pandemic, she has been expanding her client base.

"In the past when we first started our business we focused more on the Asian, Chinese market," she said.

"But after COVID, we found that we had more people from [the] United States, from Australia, from Europe, from all over the place... They pretty much saved us."

Law said she thinks it's a good sign for next year.

Bobby Drygeese of B.Dene adventures has been enjoying having a less busy season.

Before the pandemic, he was running tours five or six nights a week with up to 50 people in them. But this season, that was reduced to two or three nights a week, with less people.

"Smaller groups is good. It's like when we first started. We have more time to talk to people, see where they're from, what they do in their own lives," Drygeese said.

But it doesn't mean he isn't hoping for business to pick up a little bit for next aurora season.

"It would be good if there's a little bit more people," he said, adding 25 to 30 more people "might just be perfect."