N.W.T. reports zero new COVID-19 cases for first time in months

The virus that causes CIVID-19, in yellow, cultured in a lab. For the first time in months, the N.W.T. reported no new case of COVID-19. (NIAID-RML/CP - image credit)

For the first time in months, no new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the N.W.T.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer has been reporting new cases daily in the territory since mid-August following an outbreak that was linked to a handgames tournament in the Sahtu region.

The number of active cases across the territory continued their downward trend on Thursday. It now stands at 64, a drop of nine since Wednesday.

Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ have 30 confirmed, active cases, two fewer than on Wednesday.

In Behchokǫ, there are 16 active cases, five fewer than what was reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, there are 11 cases in Hay River and K'atl'odeeche First Nation, a decrease of two from yesterday.

There remain seven cases in Inuvik, where three new public exposure notices were issued Thursday.