N.W.T. reports 86 new cases of COVID-19, issues 1 new public health exposure

N.W.T. officials are reporting 86 new cases of COVID-19 in the territory. Total case count in the N.W.T. stands at 340. (NIAID Integrated Research Facility/Reuters - image credit)

The N.W.T. Office of the Chief Public Health Officer on Monday reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday.

The active case count in the territory now stands at 340 (334 among residents, 6 out-of-territory), one less than on Friday.

A new public exposure notice was also released. It was for the Home Base Youth Centre in Yellowknife.

Anyone who was at the centre between noon and 8 p.m. on any of Sept. 25, 26, 29 or 30 should self-monitor for symptoms, regardless of vaccination status. If symptoms develop, those people should isolate immediately and get tested for COVID-19.

Yellowknifers can get tested by booking online or calling public health at 767-9120.

Where the cases are

Earlier Monday, tougher travel rules for Behchokǫ̀ were announced as the community copes with an increasing number of cases.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer is reporting 105 cases in Behchokǫ̀, five more than it did on Friday, and the most it has had since the outbreak in that community.

The majority of cases in the territory remain in Dettah, Ndilǫ and Yellowknife, with 220 cases combined, one more than on Friday.

Three cases are being reported in Wekweètì, two more than on Friday. In Whatı̀, only one case is being reported, a decrease of three since Friday.

There are six cases in the South Slave region, three in Hay River and K'atl'odeeche First Nation, two less than on Friday, and four cases in Fort Smith, an increase of one from Friday.

In the Sahtu, there is now one reported case in Délı̨nę, one less than on Friday, and in Fort Good Hope.

The situation remains the same at the territory's mines as it did on Friday when Diavik Diamond Mine and Ekati Diamond Mine each reported two active cases, and at the Tłı̨chǫ All Season Road work site, where there are also two active cases.