N.W.T. reports 1 new COVID-19 case in Beaufort Delta region

The virus that causes COVID-19, shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. The N.W.T. is reporting one new case in the Beaufort Delta region and one fewer case in the Yellowknife area on Tuesday. (NIAID-RML/Reuters - image credit)

The Northwest Territories reported one new COVID-19 case in the Beaufort Delta region Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, the territory reported one resolved case in the Yellowknife area. There are now two cases there, compared with three on Monday.

There remain five cases in total across the N.W.T.

There is one case in Hay River and another in the Dehcho region.

With COVID-19 cases in the single digits, the territory's chief public health officer says the primary risk right now is the importation of new cases from travel outside the territory.

Dr. Kami Kandola says the omicron variant is spreading quickly in the South. She implores returning travellers to carefully monitor for symptoms and limit their contacts with their household members and others for at least three days upon arrival in N.W.T.