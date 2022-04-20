N.W.T. records 22nd death related to COVID-19

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML/Reuters - image credit)

The Northwest Territories has recorded its 22nd COVID-19-related death since the start of the pandemic, and the first since the territory lifted all public health restrictions such as masking and mandatory reporting of positive test results on April 1.

The territory updated its online COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday. The latest numbers show there are currently 55 active cases confirmed in the N.W.T., with 60 new cases reported in the last week.

Of those 60 cases, 12 were in the Beaufort Delta, 13 in Hay River, two in Fort Smith, eight in the Tłı̨chǫ region and 25 in Yellowknife.

So far in April, the territory has recorded 177 cases that are presumed to be Omicron, and 55 cases of the B.1.1.529 variant.

The territory continues to map out cases, which residents can access on the dashboard by selecting "Surveillance Map" under the "Cases" tab.

According to wastewater data, there were 7,699 copies of coronavirus in wastewater surrounding Yellowknife on April 11, compared to 2,373 copies of coronavirus in the city's wastewater at the start of October 2021, shortly before Yellowknife and Behchoko hit 433 cases.

On April 1 in Inuvik, there were 2,066 copies of the virus per millilitre of wastewater, down significantly from the amount detected March 14.

On April 7, there were 964 copies of the virus in each millilitre of Fort Smith's wastewater.

Vaccination data has not been updated since April 4, but the most recent figures show 82 per cent of people over the age of five have been fully vaccinated. Forty-four per cent have had a booster dose.

Vaccination rates are lowest among children aged 5 to 11, with 39 per cent of that population unvaccinated and 43 per cent being fully vaccinated.