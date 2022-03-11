N.W.T. Premier makes personal donation to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, says government will donate $50K

Premier Caroline Cochrane said she will personally donate $500 to humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine, and called on MLAs to do the same. (CBC - image credit)

The territorial government is stepping up its support for Ukraine, and calling on residents of the Northwest Territories to do the same.

In February, the GNWT committed to matching residents' donations to the Canadian Red Cross in support of humanitarian efforts for Ukraine, up to a total of $50,000.

When Premier Caroline Cochrane made that announcement in the legislature, she said "the Northwest Territories stands with Ukraine."

Cochrane reiterated that sentiment on Thursday, and suggested that members of the Legislative Assembly should put some of their own funds towards the cause.

"I will commit to personally donating $500 towards the campaign," she said. "And I challenge every member in this house to donate $500 to the campaign."

"Northerners have always been really generous"

Cochrane's comments came in response to a question from Kevin O'Reilly, MLA for Frame Lake.

O'Reilly told the legislature he had already donated $500 towards humanitarian efforts in Ukraine before the government's pledge to match donations from N.W.T. residents. He wanted to make sure his donation, and other donations made before the government's matching pledge, would be counted towards that $50,000 benchmark.

"I can walk the receipt over," O'Reilly told Cochrane.

But Cochrane said she is not worried about donations from N.W.T. residents falling short of $50,000.

"Northerners have always been really generous, so we're pretty confident that the 50,000 will be matched by people," she said. "We'll also be promoting it within the GNWT as well. … I have no doubt that $50,000 will be donated."

If donations from people in the territory were to fall short of the target, Cochrane said the government would not hold back funds.

"Out of that $50,000 … I commit, we will spend it all," she said.

Still, she reiterated her "plea … for all residents to commit to this cause."

To make it easier for N.W.T. residents to donate to the humanitarian relief efforts and have their contributions matched, the government and the Red Cross launched an online portal Thursday afternoon.

As of Thursday evening, $4,625 donations had been logged through the portal.

Other ways to support Ukraine

On Thursday, Hay River South MLA Rocky Simpson asked if the government would set up a support desk to make it easier for displaced Ukrainians entering Canada to find out about the territory.

Cochrane said she is open to the idea.

"I'm not sure if an online portal or support desk is the right way to do it, but we've always been welcoming people in the Northwest Territories," she said. "We'd welcome anyone from any nation, especially those that are going through troubling times.

"We'll find the appropriate ways to provide opportunities so that the N.W.T. is known to those that are coming to Canada."

Simpson also asked the premier if she would be willing to fly the Ukrainian flag in front of the Legislative Assembly in a show of support — though Cochrane deferred that question to Frederick Blake Jr., Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.

"It's in the plans," said Blake.