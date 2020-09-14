N.W.T., Nunavut advocates fight for more caribou calving ground protections

Every year, harvesters from Fort Smith, N.W.T., set up camp for a week on the land with the hopes of bringing back lots of caribou meat for their community.

Hunter Earl Evans said the Qamanirjuaq caribou, the most common type of barren-ground caribou in the region, are above the treeline in an area too far north for them to hunt this year.

That, coupled with the herd's dwindling numbers, made the community's caribou harvest unfeasible for the first time in 40 years.

"It's a big blow for the people, you know," Evans told CBC. "Caribou is a main staple for a lot of people here.

People weren't happy, but there's not much you can do."

View photos Sima Sahar Zerehi/CBC More

Evans, who also chairs the Beverly-Qamanirjuaq Caribou Management Board, is one of a few northern leaders calling for more protections for critical caribou calving grounds throughout the N.W.T. and Nunavut. The calls come in the wake of a WWF-Canada report that found some herds are losing up to 90 per cent of their peak populations.

The report says the decline is caused by a number of factors, including climate change and more development projects close to their habitats.

Barren-ground caribou are considered a threatened species by the N.W.T.'s species at risk committee and the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada (COSEWIC), an independent advisory committee for the federal government.

Calving grounds mostly 'unprotected' in law

Calving is the time of the year when caribou give birth.

The N.W.T. is home to three barren-ground caribou calving grounds in the high Arctic.

View photos GNWT-ENR Yellowknife More

The territory's recent caribou recovery plan, released in April by the Conference of Management Authorities, says calving grounds are "consistently identified" as necessary for barren-ground caribou survival.

Industrial development like roads, mines or oil and gas projects near key calving grounds, the plan continued, pose a "significant potential threat" to herds because almost all females are in the same area to give birth.

Still, the plan notes calving grounds "remain mostly unprotected" under the law.

No projects planned for N.W.T. habitats

In a statement to CBC News, the territory confirmed there are no development projects currently operating or planned for calving areas in the territory.

Story continues