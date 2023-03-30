N.W.T. MLAs side with territory on carbon tax bill, but just barely

CBC
·3 min read
A Teck smokestack in Trail, B.C., emits white smoke in this file photo. N.W.T. MLAs passed the Bill 60 in the legislature Wednesday night, two days before the federal backstop would have kicked in. Nine MLAs voted in favour of the bill and eight opposed. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press - image credit)
A Teck smokestack in Trail, B.C., emits white smoke in this file photo. N.W.T. MLAs passed the Bill 60 in the legislature Wednesday night, two days before the federal backstop would have kicked in. Nine MLAs voted in favour of the bill and eight opposed. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press - image credit)

After months of debate, criticism and negotiation the Northwest Territories' Act to Amend the Petroleum Products and Carbon Tax Act passed Wednesday night.

Nine members voted in favour of the bill and eight opposed.

MLAs have slammed the bill for punishing residents for their reliance on fossil fuels when energy alternatives are not a realistic option for northerners.

"Our winter roads are becoming less reliable, our climate is changing, and we are being charged this tax as if it is our fault; the people who are causing these emissions. This is not fair," Jane Weyallon Armstrong, MLA for Monfwi, said ahead of the vote Wednesday.

Nunakput MLA Jackie Jacobson said the tax leaves his constituents no choice but to pay the higher prices, something he said they can't afford.

"People in Nunakput can barely live, put food on the table, find employment and earn income to pay for the heat, the power, and the housing. How can we tax people who have nothing to give?" Jacobson asked at third reading of the bill Wednesday, a question he's posed throughout the discussions on the bill.

He said he understands that the carbon tax is coming regardless of which government takes control of its administration, but said he doesn't want to show support for the change.

"I don't want to be painted with that brush," he said, adding that the whole 19th Assembly should be standing up together to oppose Ottawa's tax.

"If anything, the North should be paid for cleaning southern air," he said. "Our carbon emission across our territory is 0.05 per cent, Mr. Speaker. They should be giving us more."

Federal minister points to rebates

Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal was in Yellowknife Thursday to discuss the 2023 federal budget.

Graham Shishkov/CBC
Graham Shishkov/CBC

When asked about cost of the carbon tax on N.W.T. communities with no alternative to heat their homes, Vandal referred to the rebate available through the tax and other programs the federal government has launched.

"Affordability has always been key to our government," he said, referencing $10 childcare and a newly announced grocery rebate.

When pressed about those with limited income who can't afford to wait for a rebate, he reiterated the different rebates.

"We're working hard to make sure we understand the realities for Canadians that are facing this affordability crunch which is why we're bringing in all of these policies including the rebate on the price of pollution," he said.

N.W.T. MLAs have further criticized the federal government for not being clear on how its backstop will roll out.

Caitlin Cleveland, MLA for Kam Lake, said in the legislature Tuesday that she voted the bill into second reading specifically to get more information on the federal government but, months later, is no further ahead.

MLA for Hay River South Rocky Simpson said Wednesday that even those in Ottawa seem not to know.

CBC News
CBC News

Finance Minister Caroline Wawzonek said she recognizes and shares her colleagues' concerns and has been raising them with the feds.

"Despite raising all these issues, I am not getting responses. We are not getting responses. We are not seeing a flush of alternatives coming to the North," she said ahead of the vote Wednesday.

"The best that I have extracted most recently is an understanding that federal government departments should in fact meet with communities in the North."

Wawzonek said that for the remainder of her post as minister, she intends to press the federal ministers to help the North get off fossil fuels.

"We need to do that for climate change reasons, and we need to do that for the cost reasons, and to do it because it's the right thing to do," she said. "And I will certainly continue to pursue that."

Latest Stories

  • Vladimir Putin’s dismal fate is increasingly plain for all to see

    Vladimir Putin is a “wimp” who “doesn’t give a f--- about the people”. So runs a leaked recording of a phone conversation purported to be between Iosif Prigozhin, a Russian music producer, and the billionaire Farkhad Akhmedov. While personal disdain from one-time allies may sting, it’s the apparent political predictions in the call that will keep Putin awake at night.

  • Trump's Ugly New Boast About Dictators Backfires Spectacularly

    "Tells you all you need to know," Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle responded on Twitter.

  • Russian Ally Warns Putin: Don’t Visit—or You’ll Get Arrested

    Sputnik/Sergei Karpukhin/Pool via Reuters The ruling party of Armenia has warned that if Russian President Vladimir Putin comes to Armenia, the country will have no choice but to arrest him.The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest earlier this month over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, particularly his alleged involvement in the unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine. But the ICC doesn’t have the power to enforce its warrants, and since Russia doesn’t reco

  • Former Trump Organization exec Allen Weisselberg cuts ties with attorneys

    The move comes as a Manhattan grand jury is believed to be nearing a decision on whether to charge Trump in a long-running hush money investigation.

  • GOP Sen Shocks CNN's Kaitlan Collins With ‘Pretty Stark’ Guns Admission

    Republican Mike Rounds surprised the "CNN This Morning" anchor with his position on gun reform following the Nashville school shooting.

  • Trump posts Truth Social message threatening ‘war’ over indictment

    The former president is still facing multiple investigations

  • ‘You can see the terror’: Trump’s tough guy posture ahead of looming indictment isn’t fooling these insiders

    Former insiders and confidantes of Donald Trump tell Andrew Feinberg the ex-president is incapable of understanding that he can’t intimidate or delay his way out of criminal charges if he’s indicted

  • Trump keeps saying he can solve the Ukraine war in 24 hours. Mike Pompeo says he has no idea what his former boss is talking about.

    Pompeo, a Trump-era secretary of state, may be one of Trump's challengers for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

  • ‘Daily Show’ Guest Host John Leguizamo Brutally Fact-Checks Trump’s Weirdest Lie

    The actor has a theory to explain what's really going on.

  • Ukraine: The Latest podcast - Russian troops facing 'slaughter-fest' in Bakhmut

    In today's episode, Former NATO Commander Hamish De Bretton-Gordon OBE joined the Ukraine: The Latest team in the Telegraph studio. On Russian casualties in Bakhmut, he comments

  • A 267-foot yacht with a hair salon and infinity pool has been 'abandoned' in the Caribbean and could be sold off — but the Russian oligarch it's linked to says it isn't his

    The US Department of the Treasury has linked the Alfa Nero to Andrey Guryev, who the department said is a "close associate" of Vladimir Putin's.

  • Ukraine strikes deep in Russian-held territory

    STORY: A GoPro camera mounted on a Ukrainian tank shows the vehicle crawling forward. Its massive canon then lobs shells downrange.This video, released by the Ukrainian military, claims to show fighting near the shattered city of Bakhmut in the eastern part of the country, where Kyiv's soldiers have fought Russian invaders for months in a battle both sides have described as a "meat grinder," but neither has so far managed to win.The tank's platoon commander, call-sign "Bender," told Reuters his unit fired on Russian positions, in support of Ukrainian infantry.Russia has claimed in recent days to have made progress in street-by-street fighting. British intelligence on Wednesday said Ukrainian forces had successfully pushed the Russians back from one of the city's main supply routes.The head of a private Russian mercenary group heavily involved in the Bakhmut operation on Wednesday acknowledged that the fighting had badly damaged his forces."The enemies of democracy must lose."Speaking to a summit of democracies sponsored by U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told fellow leaders that they needed to hold firm in the face of Russian aggression.He again pleaded for continued arms and support to help his forces push back Moscow. Ukraine has in recent months begun to receive a suite of modern military hardware promised by the U.S. and NATO to help Kyiv mount an expected spring counter-offensive.It's unclear where and when that operation might take place.Ukraine on Wednesday struck a railway depot and knocked out power in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol, but Kyiv hasn't said what weapons it might have used. The city just at the edge of the range of American-provided HIMARS rocket-launchers, and within range of newer American armaments.Melitopol is a rail hub and administrative center of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region.It's south of the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, visited on Wednesday by U.N. nuclear agency chief Rafael Grossi."It is very very important that we agree on the fundamental principle that the nuclear power plant should not be attacked."Grossi has been pushing for a safety agreement between Ukraine and Russia to protect the facility.Moscow and Kyiv have repeatedly accused each other of shelling the site of the power station over the last year.The sprawling Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was a prized part of Ukraine's energy network and accounted for around 20% of national power generation before the Russian invasion.It has not produced any electricity since September, when the last of its six reactors was taken offline.

  • Russian who served in Ukraine says female medics from her unit were used as sex slaves for high-ranking officers

    The Russian service member said female medics were made into "field wives" who had to cook and clean for officers as well as "please" them sexually.

  • DeSantis' board says Disney stripped them of power

    Board members picked by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to oversee the governance of Walt Disney World said Wednesday that their Disney-controlled predecessors pulled a fast one on them by passing restrictive covenants that strip the new board of many of its powers. The current supervisors of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District said at a meeting that their predecessors last month signed a development agreement with the company that gave Disney maximum developmental power over the theme park resort's 27,000 acres in central Florida. The five supervisors were appointed by the Republican governor to the board after the Florida Legislature overhauled Disney's government in retaliation for the entertainment giant publicly opposing so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation that bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, as well as lessons deemed not age-appropriate.

  • Ivanka Trump has given up trying to advise her father and is keeping her distance as his possible indictment looms, report says

    Donald Trump is facing a slew of legal challenges, but his daughter is tired of helping him, multiple sources told People magazine.

  • 'This is like a movie': Ukraine's secret plan to convince 3 Russian pilots to defect with their planes

    Last summer, a group of Ukrainian volunteers, working closely with their country’s intelligence service, apparently came close to persuading three Russian aviators who were in the midst of bombing Ukraine to defect with their warplanes in exchange for $1 million a piece.

  • Is social media censorship a problem? Heated House hearing clash divides Democrats, GOP

    The hearing was about a lawsuit Missouri and Louisiana filed accusing the White House and FBI of pressuring Facebook and Twitter to suppress posts.

  • Trump Asks Advisers for ‘Battle Plans’ to ‘Attack Mexico’ if Reelected

    Trump and his MAGAfied Republican Party are pushing plans for military action against drug cartels in Mexico — with or without the Mexican government's consent

  • ‘Trans day of vengeance’ protest to hit Washington in wake of Nashville shooting

    Twitter is banning images of a poster for a “Trans Day of Vengeance” rally amid fears it is inciting “violence” in the wake of a mass shooting in Nashville.

  • Trump Fights Order for Testimony of Former White House Officials

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump is appealing an order rejecting his efforts to block grand jury testimony from several former White House advisers in an investigation into efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUS Air Force Plans to End Lockheed Hypersonic Weapon ProgramRussia Detain