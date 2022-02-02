N.W.T.'s medical director leaving job after a little over a year

A high-ranking physician who helped steer the Northwest Territories through some of the most challenging phases of the COVID-19 pandemic is leaving her job after a bit more than a year in the role.

Territorial medical director Dr. AnneMarie Pegg will exit the post next month for "personal reasons," David Maguire, a spokesperson for the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority, said in an email.

Pegg will be with the health authority until Mar. 4.

"[Pegg] has been an important member of our team and provided strong leadership for our medical practitioners while also dedicating significant time to public communications and information sharing with residents so they can understand the complexities of the pandemic and how the health system has responded to it," said Maguire.

"She will be missed."

The medical director typically serves a three-year term with the option for renewal, but Maguire said when Pegg was hired, she committed to a one year with a renewal option. He said her term ended in November and was extended to Mar. 4.

The health authority is now looking for Pegg's successor. If they don't find a candidate before Pegg leaves, an acting medical director will take her place.

CBC requested an interview with Pegg, but Maguire said she is away this week.

He said the health authority wants to leave it to Pegg to speak about her job and her departure.

The territorial medical director is the "most senior physician administrative leader" in the N.W.T. health authority, according to the job description.

They have a hand in the distribution of staff and fiscal resources, and in physician recruitment and retention. They're a member of the health authority's executive team, and they report directly to the CEO.

Pegg took over from previous medical director Dr. Sarah Cook in November of 2020.

She first worked in the North in 1999 as a community health nurse in Fort Simpson, N.W.T.

After finishing medical school, she worked in the territory as a contract and locum physician.

Pegg also held several positions at Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders), an international medical relief organization, including clinical lead for epidemic response and vaccination at the Paris Operations Centre.

She played a role in developing the medical approach for tackling epidemics, like Ebola.

'Strong and steady leadership'

Pegg was in leadership at the N.W.T. health authority during an exceptionally challenging period.

The territory's health care system faced the simultaneous crises of a global pandemic, and a local staffing shortage so severe it essentially shut down birthing services at the territory's largest hospital.

Pegg also played a key role in the territory's COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer turned down CBC's request for an interview about what it's been like working with Pegg through the trials of the pandemic.

"We politely decline the request in the interest of allowing Dr. Pegg the opportunity to speak on her own behalf," said a public health spokesperson.

The spokesperson did provide a statement from Dr. André Corriveau, the acting chief public health officer who has also worked as territorial medical director.

He said Pegg provided "strong and steady leadership throughout her tenure," and that her expertise in vaccination campaigns has been greatly beneficial to the territory.

"The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer will continue to work closely with Dr. Pegg and will be available to support an effective transition," reads the statement.

CBC News reached out to some doctors in the territory for insights into the role of medical director, and how the pandemic has affected their practice more broadly, but was told that requests for interviews with physicians must go through the health authority spokesperson, as physicians are government employees.