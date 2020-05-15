N.W.T. Legislative Assembly to resume sitting May 26

The N.W.T. Legislative Assembly will resume sitting on May 26 after it suspended its session in March due to COVID-19.

In a Friday news release, the Legislative Assembly said the priority will be to adopt the final 2020-21 budget, introduce or consider new legislation to respond to the crisis and hold the government to account for its response to COVID-19.

Special measures will be put in place to ensure the safety of MLAs and staff, including daily temperature checks before entering the building and modified seating arrangements within the chamber to maintain two metres of physical distancing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The public gallery will not be open to the public, however accredited media will have access to observe and report on proceedings. Minimal staffing levels within the building will remain in effect.

Hand sanitizer and gloves will be provided to staff and MLAs, room access will be be controlled and directional arrows will be placed on the floor as a visual reference to help guide the politicians.

Sitting looks to finalize budget

Before the legislature closed, an interim budget was adopted to provide the government enough funds to operate for the first three months of the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The budgets of several departments, including Health and Social Services and Industry, Tourism and Investment remain outstanding, according to the release.

"The Legislative Assembly strongly encourages all residents to follow the directives of the [chief public health officer], and to continue to support their families, neighbours and communities through [physical] distancing, self-isolating where necessary," said Rylund Johnson, the caucus chair and MLA for Yellowknife North, in the release.