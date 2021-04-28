N.W.T. infrastructure minister says she was a contact of latest Inuvik COVID-19 case

N.W.T. cabinet minister Diane Archie says she was on the Canadian North flight over the weekend from Edmonton to Inuvik which had a public exposure notice for COVID-19. Archie said Tuesday she was in one of the affected rows. (Jordan Konek/CBC - image credit)

The N.W.T.'s Minister of Infrastructure Diane Archie says she was among the passengers on an inbound flight to Inuvik from Edmonton that had a passenger infected with COVID-19, and that she was sitting in one of the rows identified in an exposure notice.

Archie's announcement Tuesday evening follows a public health advisory issued from the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer on Monday about a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Inuvik related to out-of-territory travel, and possible exposure on a Canadian North flight.

"Unfortunately I was on that flight and was seated in one of the affected rows, meaning I was potentially exposed to COVID-19," Archie said in a statement.

She says as soon as she was aware the possible exposure, she started self-isolating.

"In less than 24 hours after receiving the [public health advisory] and being notified of the potential exposure, I was in contact with public health."

She says she tested negative for COVID-19 and will be tested again Thursday morning to confirm the results. Archie says she was told there is no chance of transmission to anyone she may have been in contact with since returning to Inuvik over the weekend.

"It is an uneasy feeling being told I may have been exposed to COVID-19 and that the virus is in Inuvik, but I take comfort in the fact that the public health orders that are in place have been working for over a year," her statement reads.

"I also take comfort in the fact that though we still have a ways to go in getting our N.W.T. population vaccinated, that there are over 20,000 people across the N.W.T. who have already received both doses and are fully immunized. I am fortunate to be among that population and encourage all N.W.T. residents who have yet to receive their vaccine to do so."

Archies says though she received a negative test result, she is not "out of the woods" yet.

"I will continue to do my part to keep my family, friends and community safe and will follow all instructions from public health," she said in her statement.

"I want to thank everyone in advance for their concern. Let's all continue to look after each other and please be kind to one another."

She also pushed eligible residents to get the vaccine if they haven't yet.

The minister's announcement also followed comments this week from Premier Caroline Cochrane, who said no one — including politicians — is above the law in the territory.

Last week Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh MLA Steve Norn identified himself as having been diagnosed with COVID-19, and linked to a cluster of four other cases and 90 contacts.