N.W.T. gov't says size of Fort Resolution's deficit still unclear, last audit completed in 2021

Fort Resolution, N.W.T., in September 2020. The N.W.T.'s Department of Municipal and Community Affairs says it's unsure of how large Fort Resolution's deficit is. (Graham Shishkov/CBC - image credit)

An official with the N.W.T.'s Department of Municipal and Community Affairs says it's unclear how serious the financial situation is in Fort Resolution.

As the department prepares to appoint someone to run the hamlet, Sonya Saunders, the acting assistant deputy minister with MACA, said the department hasn't received an audit from the community in years.

"That's one of the reasons we need to get an administrator in there, be able to get into the books and determine exactly what is the financial situation," Saunders said.

"That'll give us a better idea of sort of where things are at and what are the next steps that need to be taken to resolve that issue."

Luke Carroll/CBC

The Northwest Territories government announced last week it would be dissolving the hamlet's council and putting it under the control of a territorially appointed administrator, alleging the community government is incapable of meeting its financial obligations.

Fort Resolution Mayor Patrick Simon resigned shortly after, accusing the territory of meddling in the hamlet's governance.

Coun. Louis Balsillie, who is also a former mayor of Fort Resolution and the current chief of Deninu Kųę́ First Nation, told CBC the hamlet's deficit is higher than $2 million.

Saunders said the department received an audit from a third party in 2021, which reflected how serious the situation was at that time.

"At that point, we did require the community, the hamlet government to complete a deficit recovery plan, and that has not yet been completed," she said.

Fort Resolution's financial issues are not new. Saunders said the department and the community had a co-management plan back in 2019.

That expired in 2020 as the situation looked to be improving, Saunders said.