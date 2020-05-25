N.W.T. family-run fishing lodges count on locals as guests this summer

Bryan Chorostkowski wanted 2020 to be the year of the comeback.

His family has been in rebuilding mode since a wildfire destroyed the original Namushka Lodge on Harding Lake in 2016. Last summer, they had a dozen groups enjoy the new setup.

"We were really hoping that we could go into this season confident that we were in a good place to host," Chorostkowski said. "COVID[-19]'s kind of thrown a wrench into those plans."

In an average year, about half of Namushka's guests come from outside of the territory — often as part of a visit with family and friends who live here. This summer, with the borders closed to most outsiders to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the six-room lodge will be focused on locals only.

"We are trying to get our policies in place and be able to open up for local families and groups to be able to get out there this summer."

Namushka is a self-catering lodge, meaning guests can bring their own food and drinks and do their own cooking. Chorostkowski's parents usually act as hosts, helping out as needed. This year, Chorostkowski anticipates much less interaction with guests, and only one group of guests at a time, with time between guests for cleaning and sanitizing.

"Essentially you'll have the lodge to yourself."

It's a similar story at Hearne Lake Lodge, which is about a 20-minute flight east of Yellowknife.

Hearne Lake Lodge

Owners Ken Yoder and Edie Dul, who live at the lodge year-round, have already cancelled the summer season for their usual guests, almost all of whom come from outside of the N.W.T. They're now making plans to offer "staycations" to N.W.T. residents.

"As long as we can get approval to do that," said Dul.

Dul and Yoder are the only staff members at their lodge. If their plan is approved, Dul anticipates having to limit the number of guests to one family, or one two-household bubble, at a time.

She's not sure what the uptake will be on the idea, though she said she has been assured that Ahmic Air, who flies many of their guests to the lake, will continue operations.

"Honestly, we haven't had a lot of northerners come in during the summer months," she said.

Hearne Lake Lodge tends to get more local visitors in the short winter season (which runs January to March). They often arrive by snowmobile.

Dul says the last few weeks have been pretty quiet.

"Actually, we're perfectly comfortable being here and having nobody else around and no risk whatsoever," she said. "It's definitely unsettling to see what's happening all over Canada. And all over the world."