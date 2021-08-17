N.W.T. COVID-19 case count rises to 34, outbreak spreads to Inuvik

Several exposure locations were added in Yellowknife and Deline from Aug. 8 through 14. (NIAID Integrated Research Facility/Reuters - image credit)

There are now 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Northwest Territories, and six probable cases, up from 23 cases this morning, according to a Monday evening update from the chief public health officer.

There are now cases in seven communities. All cases are related to the Sahtu outbreak except for one in each in Yellowknife, Norman Wells and Hay River:

Fort Good Hope — 21 confirmed, one probable.

Colville Lake — two confirmed, two probable.

Délı̨nę — one confirmed.

Yellowknife — six confirmed, one probable.

Norman Wells — one confirmed, one probable.

Inuvik — one confirmed

Hay River — one confirmed

Several exposure locations were added in Yellowknife and Délı̨nę from Aug. 8 through 14.

In Yellowknife, those include Walmart, Bingo, KFC, Arctic Indigenous Wellness Camp, Tim Hortons, Adam Dental Clinic, Overlander Sports, Canadian Tire, Mark's Work Warehouse, Card Game Place (Abdul's Location), the Black Knight, the Tree of Peace, the uptown Independent Grocer and Boston Pizza (family side). The complete list of exposure times and locations is on the territorial government's website.

Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people who were at an exposure site must isolate for 10 days from exposure and get tested.

Fully vaccinated people must self-monitor for 10 days from exposure and wear a mask in public. If symptoms develop, they must immediately isolate and arrange for testing.

In Délı̨nę, exposure notices were issued for the hand games event at the Community Culture Centre on Aug. 14, and the Spiritual Gathering — Community Culture Event on Aug. 14.

A containment order was issued for Fort Good Hope and Colville Lake on Sunday for 10 days. On Monday, Chief Tommy Kakfwi of Fort Good Hope declared a state of emergency in that community.

Chief public health officer Kami Kandola is strongly discouraging non-essential travel in and out of Fort Good Hope and Colville Lake. She's also recommending masking in indoor public spaces across the territory.