N.W.T. COVID-19 cases rise rapidly but hospitalizations remain unaffected so far

COVID-19 cases surged in the N.W.T. Thursday as health officials predicted. The Omicron, which is the dominant strain in the territory, is much more contagious than previous variants. (Lightspring/Shutterstock - image credit)

A single-day record number of COVID-19 cases were reported in the N.W.T. Thursday but hospitalizations and ICU admissions remained unaffected, according to government statistics.

The N.W.T. government is reporting 150 more cases in the territory Thursday than there were on Wednesday.

There are now 546 active cases in the territory compared to 396 Wednesday.

Sixty-two people have been hospitalized in the N.W.T. since the pandemic began, with 94 per cent of those related to the Delta variant. Most of the 20 ICU admissions and all 12 deaths so far are related to Delta, Dr. Kami Kandola, the territory's chief public health officer, said.

Health officials had predicted a surge in cases as the Omicron variant, which is more contagious than other variants, became the dominant strain.

In a call-in show on CBC Radio's Trailbreaker Thursday morning, Kandola said there are likely many more cases in the territory than are being reported but that to have a good understanding of the situation, the focus should be "severe outcome data," such as hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths.

Kandola said the tightened gathering restrictions she put in place Tuesday are to help limit the spread of the Omicron variant.

Public exposure notices

The territory also issued public exposure notices for four locations in Yellowknife and for one flight.

The notice affects all passengers on Air Tindi flight 8T 223 from Yellowknife to Fort Simpson on Jan. 3.

The notice says all unvaccinated passengers must isolate in place, not travel, and get a COVID-19 test on day eight or if symptoms develop.

The notice added that all fully vaccinated passengers on the flight need to self-monitor for 10 days and get tested on day 4 or if symptoms develop.