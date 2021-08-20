N.W.T. COVID-19 case count now 170, Several new exposure notices for Délı̨nę, Yellowknife and Inuvik

A stretch of unpaved road is seen in Deline, Northwest Territories, Canada September 8, 2016. Four new public exposure notices were issue for Deline Thursday as the territory's case count rose to 169 Thursday. (Pat Kane/Reuters - image credit)

Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the Northwest Territories. On Thursday health authorities reported 170 active cases, 169 of which are N.W.T. residents.

According to the N.W.T. COVID-19 dashboard 149 of the active cases are residents of the Sahtu region.

Public health officials in the Northwest Territories also issued several new COVID-19 exposure notices Thursday afternoon.

In Délı̨nę four high exposure locations where identified:

Délı̨nę Hand Games Event at the Community Culture Centre on Aug. 14. Anyone who was there must isolate for 10 days and arrange testing.

Spiritual Gathering Community Culture Event Aug. 13-15. Anyone who was there must isolate for 10 days and arrange testing.

Community Feast (Fish Camp) Lunch Aug. 13-15. Anyone who was there must isolate for 10 days and arrange testing.

Community Breakfasts from Aug. 13-15. Anyone at these breakfasts must isolate for 10 days and arrange for testing.

In Yellowknife anyone at the Black Knight on Aug. 10 between 10 p.m. and midnight, Aug.13 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., or anytime all night on Aug. 14, and who is unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated is asked to isolate for 10 days from their exposure and get a COVID-19 test.

Anyone fully vaccinated who was there during any of those times is asked to wear a mask in public and to monitor for symptoms and immediately isolate if symptoms develop and arrange for testing.

The same stands for anyone who was at Harley's Hard Rock and Saloon on Aug. 13 from 12:30 a.m. until close.

In Inuvik, anyone at the Trapper Bar on Aug. 15 from 6 p.m. to close and who is partially or completely unvaccinated is asked to isolate for 10 days from exposure and get tested. The fully vaccinated should monitor for symptoms and wear a mask in public places.

The same for anyone at the Inuvik Legion on Aug. 14 from 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.