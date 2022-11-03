N.W.T. begins airlifting goods from cancelled barge into Sachs Harbour

SACHS HARBOUR, N.W.T. — The Northwest Territories government says it has begun airlifting cargo and fuel from a cancelled barge into Sachs Harbour.

The territory announced late last month the barge would not make it to the northernmost community as a result of bad weather and a late start to the sailing season.

Several barges and a tug are being kept in Paulatuk over the winter due to weather and ice conditions.

The territorial government says Buffalo Air has been contracted to fly cargo and Summit Air to fly petroleum products into Sachs Harbour.

Buffalo Air is to make two trips per day from Paulatuk to Sachs Harbour.

Summit Air is to flying fuel out of Inuvik.

The territorial government says residents in Sachs Harbour will not have to cover the costs of airlifting goods.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2022.

