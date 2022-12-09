N.W.T. backs opposition to child welfare law in Supreme Court

·7 min read

Legal representatives of the Northwest Territories government appeared in Canada's Supreme Court on Thursday to challenge aspects of federal child welfare legislation.

The GNWT believes sections of Bill C-92, which recognizes Indigenous governments' inherent right to establish their own child and family welfare systems, violate the territorial government's legal authority.

The territory had publicly supported the bill following its inception in 2019.

More than 90 per cent of children in the territorial government's child welfare system are Indigenous, a situation at least one Indigenous territorial politician has described as a crisis.

In February, Quebec decided to appeal the bill. Since then, the attorneys general of the Northwest Territories, Manitoba, British Columbia and Alberta have chosen to intervene in support of the province.

On the other side, almost 50 Indigenous governing bodies have stood in support of the federal government, including the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation (IRC).

The IRC, which used Bill C-92 to take on greater responsibility for child and family services with its own landmark childcare law in 2021, has been in talks with the GNWT about implementing that law for almost a year.

In September, the IRC said this week, it learned the GNWT had moved to formally question the legislation underpinning IRC's authority to do so.

IRC representatives spoke in Supreme Court on Thursday to defend their authority over Inuvialuit children.

The contested piece of federal legislation was announced on National Indigenous Peoples Day in 2019 and came into force on January 1, 2020.

It was a direct response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's fourth call to action, which requested federal legislation that affirmed the right of Indigenous governments to establish and maintain their own child-welfare agencies.

The act, Bill C-92, was something Indigenous governments like the IRC had fought to establish for decades.

The issue for Quebec, the GNWT and others is that the law gives Indigenous governments final say over what happens to Indigenous children. While the provinces and territory have said in court they support Indigenous self-government, they argue provincial and territorial governments should have that final say over the children as a matter of principle.

In a response submitted to the court, the N.W.T. asserted that to assign Indigenous governments any kind of power higher than that possessed by the territory is unconstitutional.

In Wednesday's court proceedings, counsel for the Quebec government opened by saying that "this federal bill raises fundamental constitutional issues around the division of powers and Canada's constitutional architecture."

No one disagrees there. The Supreme Court's decision will have far-reaching consequences for years to come, and anyone involved in Indigenous law in Canada is paying close attention.

"This is like the World Cup for lawyers," said Larry Innes, a partner at Olthuis, Kleer, Townshend LLP who has represented a number of Indigenous governments in the Northwest Territories.

"There's 100 lawyers sitting there in the courtroom, and there's another 1,000 across the country that are watching it at their desks."

Just months before Bill C-92 was enacted, a damning report by Canada's auditor general found that the N.W.T. government lost contact, on average, with nine out of 10 children placed in its care. That 2018 report called the government's practices "deeply concerning."

"The administration of the child welfare system is just not something the GNWT is capable of," said Todd Orvitz, chief administrative officer for the IRC, reflecting on that report.

"Which was one of the reasons IRC stepped forward so quickly to draft our own law."

The Inuvialuit Qitunrariit Inuuniarnikkun Maligaksat – or the Inuvialuit Family Way of Living Law – was announced in November 2021, setting out a gradual transition toward full responsibility for Inuvialuit children and youth under the IRC's government.

That law established a plan for future facilities and staffing, and created a dedicated advocacy organization called the Maligaksat, which would advocate for Inuvialuit children and youth across the country and serve to fill gaps in existing services.

At the time, Premier Caroline Cochrane publicly congratulated the IRC.

Orvitz said the IRC and GNWT then worked collaboratively for months to transition authority over child welfare. Learning of the GNWT's Supreme Court intervention was, he said, a shock.

"There were some areas of dispute but we were able to work through many of these challenges," said Orvitz. "But quite recently, in late September, they decided that ... they were not bound to follow the decisions of the act and therefore they did not respect or recognize Inuvialuit law. This was quite a surprise to us."

Orvitz believes the territorial government is using children to reinforce its place in Canadian politics.

"They had an opportunity to be on the right side of history, and they've chosen against that," said Orvitz.

"I've heard some of their arguments at the Supreme Court and it really does seem to be that they are looking to advance additional authority and jurisdiction for the GNWT, and they're looking to do that on the backs of Inuvialuit and Indigenous children. That, to me, is unforgivable."

On Wednesday, the IRC ran a full-page open letter from chair and chief executive Duane Ningaqsiq Smith to Premier Caroline Cochrane in the Globe and Mail.

"Under your watch, the Government of the Northwest Territories has continued a centuries-long policy of removing Indigenous children from their families, homes and communities – denying them their culture, and basic human rights," that open letter stated in part.

"We are calling on you... to drop your intervention at the Supreme Court."

While neither Premier Cochrane nor R.J. Simpson – who acts as the N.W.T.'s attorney general – directly responded to requests for comment, a spokesperson for Cochrane's cabinet said that the GNWT was not challenging the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation's law but "seeking clarity" on a broader legal matter.

The N.W.T. "affirms the inherent right of self-government of Indigenous peoples," the spokesperson said by email, but is concerned about the part of Bill C-92 that grants Indigenous laws the same force as federal law.

Specifically, the GNWT queries a section that states "Indigenous laws prevail over any conflicting or inconsistent provisions of provincial legislation."

The territory's spokesperson also highlighted perceived conflicts with the Northwest Territories Act, which they referred to as the territory's constitution, saying it provides "powers similar in nature and scope to the powers of provincial legislatures."

The Northwest Territories Act is not a provincial constitution but a federal statute, and Orvitz contends that even the N.W.T.'s claim to possess an attorney general is a legal grey area as the authority of an attorney general is usually established by a provincial constitution, which the territory doesn't have.

"The argument that they're making, the claims to having an attorney general and some of the other hallmarks of a constitutionally recognized entity like the federal government or the provinces? I mean, I think these are all strategic moves being made in bad faith," he said.

"We all know that the Government of the Northwest Territories is animated and funded by the federal government," agreed Innes. "It does not have its own constitutional statute. It's a creature of federal law. There are some constitutional dimensions to that – it has a legislature, it passes laws – and to the extent that it stays within that scope and serves those purposes for northerners, I don't think anyone has any issues."

But when the territory "steps forward and in front of Indigenous governments," Innes said, it undermines crucial steps toward recognition of Indigenous sovereignty.

"It just leaves me shaking my head at the tone-deafness to the underlying problem," he continued, "which is not the proper constitutional order between provinces and territories in Canada, but how do we help kids?"

Smith wrote in his open letter: "The choice of your government to use the cover of jurisdictional arguments to deny Inuvialuit children their basic rights, continuing the colonial legacy of removing Inuit children from Inuit communities, is extremely disturbing and disappointing.

"Meaningful reconciliation requires more than words."

Caitrin Pilkington, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio

Latest Stories

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t

  • Saints allow 2 late TDs in frustrating 17-16 loss to Bucs

    TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — The New Orleans Saints were five minutes away from moving within a half-game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay when the bottom fell out of the game, and most likely the season. Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night as the Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Saints 17-16. “It’s frustrating to not come out with the win when you’re up 16-3 in the fourth and you lose,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “That’s so

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada''s Crawford places 11th

    BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis

  • Titans can't overcome former WR Brown in 2nd straight loss

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Titans rookie receiver Treylon Burks absorbed a brutal blow from a helmet to his facemask and somehow held onto the ball for his first receiving touchdown. The score came with a hefty price. Burks briefly lay motionless in the end zone because of a concussion, and Titans and Eagles players took a knee in prayer. Burks eventually walked off on his own power. “It’s unfortunate he couldn’t finish the game,” Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said. The talented wideout had downplayed co

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Canada's Olympic gold medallists in speedskating have eye on world record

    CALGARY — After an Olympic gold medal, going where no team as gone before drives Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais. The trio captured gold in women's speedskating team pursuit in Beijing in February after four years of making the event a priority in their training. Canadian women have a strong history in the six-lap race, which features two teams of three racing both the clock and each other, but Ottawa's Weidemann and Blondin and Maltais of La Baie, Que., are Canada's first

  • Who was Canada's best athlete in 2022?

    Marie-Philip Poulin led Canada to a dominant year in women's hockey, but is it enough to crown her as the Canadian athlete of the year?

  • Trail Blazers beat Pacers in Lillard's return from injury

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 28 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Indiana Pacers 116-100 on Sunday night. Blazers star Damian Lillard scored 21 points and dished six assists in his first game since returning from a calf strain he suffered on Nov. 19. Anfernee Simons had 22 points and six assists on the night, while Jusuf Nurkic had 19 points and six rebounds. Myles Turner led the Pacers with 24 points and nine rebounds. Buddy Hield had 22 points in support as the Pacers

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Analysis: Deshaun Watson has long way to go for improvement

    HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s shaky performance wasn’t his biggest problem. Blame a two-year layoff for Watson being rusty. His refusal to express remorse for alleged behavior that led to an 11-game suspension is more difficult to explain. Watson made it clear earlier in the week he had no interest in discussing accusations by more than two dozen women of sexual harassment and assault during massage sessions. He has settled 23 civil lawsuits brought by the women, while two others, including on

  • Bonds, Clemens Hall of Fame bids now on even shakier ground

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were rejected by baseball writers in their bids for the Baseball Hall of Fame 10 times. On Sunday, the duo chased by steroid suspicions got another rebuke from a panel that included many of their peers. The door hasn't formally shut on their Cooperstown chances. But the latest letdown means the pair — with eight MVPs and seven Cy Young Awards between them — may never be celebrated with the sport's greatest individual honor. Fred McGriff was the only

  • Ovechkin, Strome lead Capitals past struggling Flyers 4-1

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored two empty-net goals, Dylan Strome had a goal and an assist and the Washington Capitals defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Wednesday night. T.J. Oshie also scored for the Capitals, who finished 3-3 on a six-game trip. Charlie Lindgren made 29 saves. Kevin Hayes scored for Philadelphia, which has lost 13 of 15 games. Carter Hart made 23 stops. Strome broke a 1-all tie with 10:41 remaining when he deflected John Carlson’s shot from long range past Hart.

  • Canada's Marielle Thompson scores silver medal at ski cross World Cup opener

    Canada's Marielle Thompson claimed women's World Cup ski cross silver in the season-opening event on Thursday in Val Thorens, France. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund in the final, while Switzerland's Talina Gantenbein finished third in the event.Thompson was pleased with her performance despite a hiccup in the final. "Stoked to start the season on such a good note," Thomson said in a release. "I made a little mistake in the final that cost me but looking forw

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Knicks snap 5-game home losing streak in win over Cavaliers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and the New York Knicks snapped a five-game home losing streak with a 92-81 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks never trailed in the contest as they held an opponent under 100 points for the first time this season. Julius Randle scored 18 points and RJ Barrett added 15 as New York held the Cavaliers to a season-low point total and field goal percentage of 34.9%. Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 23

  • Kicker Sean Whyte sticking with B.C. Lions through 2023 season

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have signed placekicker Sean Whyte to a one-year extension. The team announced the news Thursday, saying the deal will keep the 37-year-old native of White Rock, B.C., with his hometown team through the 2023 season. It will be his 15th CFL campaign and his fifth with the Lions, who were ousted from the western final by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in November. Whyte made 36-of-39 field goal attempts and 54-of-55 convert attempts over 18 regular-season contests last year.

  • Bolts have regressed on both sides of ball in losing 4 of 6

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers needed to do three things to be successful against the Las Vegas Raiders: contain Josh Jacobs, limit Davante Adams on deep routes and capitalize on offensive opportunities. Failing on all three, the Chargers fell 27-20 to the Raiders on Sunday, their fourth loss in six games. “They were getting to us early on in the game,” Chargers running back Austin Ekeler said. “We were trying to mix it up, come out with some quick pass game, just take some pressure o

  • Power-play goals lift Red Wings over Blue Jackets, 4-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dominik Kubalik and Lucas Raymond scored power-play goals and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Sunday night to end a three-game losing streak. Austin Czarnik and Andrew Copp also scored, Filip Hronek, David Perron and Olli Maatta each had two assists and Ville Husso stopped 30 shots. Detroit was 2 of 5 on power plays. Marcus Bjork and Kent Johnson scored for Columbus, which has lost four straight at home. Boone Jenner had two assists and Joonas Ko