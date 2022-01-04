N.S. teachers union calls for online learning amid provincewide COVID-19 outbreak

HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia Teachers Union is calling for temporary online learning as the province deals with its largest COVID-19 outbreak to date.

Students in the province are scheduled to return to class on Jan. 10 after an extended holiday break, but the union maintains a shift to remote learning is needed to give the school system the time to properly prepare.

Union president Paul Wozney said in an interview today the province could face staff shortages and rolling school closures if students head back to class prematurely.

Wozney says the union is also calling on the province to equip staff with adequate personal protection equipment, including 3-ply masks, and to improve ventilation in schools.

He also fears that with the schools representing the largest interconnected system currently operating in the province, in-person learning could lead to massive spread of the disease.

Chief medical officer Dr. Robert Strang said Monday he was cautiously optimistic because hospitalizations remain low despite record case numbers, and for the moment no further public health measures are planned.

