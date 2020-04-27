N.S. shooting rampage highlights public threat of domestic violence: victim advocates

Advocates for women say last weekend's mass shooting in Nova Scotia highlights a disturbing trend of domestic violence in Canada and how such brutality can quickly become a public threat.

Twelve of the 22 victims of the gunman's deadly rampage were women, and one was a 17-year-old girl.

On Friday, Nova Scotia RCMP confirmed the incidents began after the shooter assaulted a woman with whom he was in a long-term relationship.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

She was forcibly restrained, but managed to escape. She hid in the woods overnight and survived.

Heather O'Brien/Facebook

Supt. Darren Campbell, the officer in charge of support services for the Nova Scotia RCMP, said Friday the assault was potentially a "catalyst" for the events that followed.

The scenario is all too familiar for Ginger MacPhee, executive director of Chrysalis House, a women's shelter in Kentville, N.S.

"Knowing that the underlying cause of this is hatred towards women is something that we deal with in our work all of the time," said MacPhee.

"It's a really troubling trend, and it is the base of how these situations escalate into something so extraordinarily horrific."

MacPhee pointed to the Montreal massacre in 1989 and the Toronto van attack in 2018, two incidents in which most of the victims were women.

GoFundMe/The Canadian Press

She noted that nine men were also murdered in the Nova Scotia tragedy, exemplifying the potential public threat of escalating domestic violence.

"Unfortunately, if something in a moment sets someone off into this rage, then anybody that is present can be part of the damage that happens," she said.

"If we look at the core of where this began, it is based on his belief in that superiority, that sense of ownership, the jealousy."

MacPhee added that victims of domestic violence often stay with their abusers because they're concerned about putting their family members and friends at risk.

Story continues

Submitted by Bonnie Williams

According to Statistics Canada, more than a quarter of all violent crimes reported in 2016 resulted from family violence, and 67 per cent of those victims were women and girls.

Linda MacDonald, a member of the group Nova Scotian Feminists Fighting Femicide, said there is evidence that many mass killings begin with violence against women or people close to the perpetrator.

According to a 2017 study by Everytown for Gun Safety, an American gun violence prevention non-profit, 54 per cent of mass shootings in that country between 2009 and 2016 involved domestic or family violence.

MacDonald said such crimes need to be examined through the lens of domestic violence, as a way to recognize the issue and prevent it from happening again.

"Misogyny kills, and femicide affects all of us," said MacDonald, explaining that femicide is a term similar to homicide meaning the killing of a woman or girl.

'We want their suffering not to go in vain'

She urged people not to refer to the rampage as "senseless" as that reinforces the attitude that it was not preventable.

MacDonald said there needs to be more education for young people and women about the warning signs of an abuser, and about the resources available to people in abusive relationships.

"Education will bring more awareness, more healthy relationships and less violence," said MacDonald, adding that such education should be instituted provincially in schools and perhaps legislated by the federal government.

"We feel very sad for the families that are left to mourn and the victims who lost their lives, and we want their suffering not to go in vain. We need to start looking into prevention and look at some hope, in that education will bring prevention."

MORE TOP STORIES