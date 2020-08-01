N.S. senator calls for Canada to officially recognize Emancipation Day

Nova Scotia Senator Wanda Thomas Bernard is urging Canadians to recognize Aug. 1 as the day slavery was abolished in the British empire — even if politicians won't.

Thomas Bernard has been pushing for years for the Government of Canada to mark Emancipation Day each Aug. 1. Right now, the day is only officially recognized in Ontario.

She introduced a private members bill in the senate in 2018, but it's since been dropped. She's still pushing though, and reminding Canadians that even though slavery was abolished 186 years ago, the groundwork was also laid for the anti-Black racism and marginalization that's rampant today.

"From coast to coast, we could pause and recognize Emancipation Day and use it as a time to remember, use it as a time to reflect, and use it as a time to commit to action," Thomas Bernard told CBC's Information Morning this week.

She hosted a virtual panel discussion about the importance of Emancipation Day in Halifax last week.

The history Canadians don't learn

On Aug. 1, 1834, the Abolition of Slavery Act came into effect, freeing about 800,000 enslaved people in the British colonies.

But while Canada is often lauded for being a safe haven for those fleeing slavery through the Underground Railroad, the reality for Black people at that time was bleak, Thomas Bernard said.

"What was promised as the terms of freedom and opportunity wasn't realized," she said. "So people weren't given land or if they were given land, it was much smaller parcels of land and land that was really not very fertile."

The problem, she said, is that this history is not taught in Canada.

"I can't even imagine how our ancestors did survive with what little resources they had," she said.

Thomas Bernard said it's important to remember that Emancipation Day wasn't just a celebration 186 years ago. It was a call to action, and one that must continue all these years later as Black people continue to face racism and violence, she said.

"Several people maintain that the current day anti-Black racism that we're seeing, the racial profiling, the history of marginalization ... is really rooted in that history of slavery," she said.

Afua Cooper, a professor at Dalhousie University in Halifax, spoke about the roots of contemporary racism during the panel discussion last week. Cooper also chaired the panel that looked into the Dalhousie's links to slavery and has called for the institution, and the province, to apologize for the impact of slavery on Nova Scotia.

Toronto MP Majid Jowhari has introduced a new motion in the House of Commons to have Emancipation Day nationally recognized. Thomas Bernard said she expects that motion will come before the house this fall.

She said she'll keep fighting until the goal of a nationally recognized Emancipation Day is achieved.

"But even when that happens, that's just one part of the equation," she said. "Reparations are important. An apology is important. These are things that have never happened."

