Nürnberg consider triggering €18m purchase option for Stefanos Tzimas

Sky Germany reports that Nürnberg are considering the option to trigger the purchase option for Stefanos Tzimas who is on loan at the club.

The 18-year-old is on loan from PAOK in Greece and in his 11 games for Die Club in the 2.Bundesliga so far he has scored seven goals, putting him eighth in the top scorer charts. Nürnberg themselves are currently 12 in the second division under head coach Miroslav Klose.

The reason Nürnberg are considering making a signing that would obliterate their transfer record (Virgil Misidjan from Ludogorets for €3m in 2018/19) would be to sell him on immediately after for a higher price. Their current sales record is Can Uzun to Eintracht Frankfurt for €11m last summer.

Clubs from the Bundesliga as well as the Premier League are already showing interest in Tzimas.

For context, I want to help you understand how ridiculous this move would be. A sale of the 18-year-old would put him fifth in the all-time sales for the 2.Bundesliga. The four transfers above him would be:

Benjamin Pavard: VfB Stuttgart to Bayern Munich – €35m Anthony Modeste: 1.FC Köln to TJ Tianhai – €29m Timo Werner: VfB Stuttgart to RB Leipzig – €23m Weston McKennie: Schalke to Juventus – €21m

GGFN | Jack Meenan