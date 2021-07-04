N.S. reports three new cases of COVID, two recoveries

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia health officials are reporting three new cases of COVID-19 today, along with two new recoveries.

Officials say all of the new cases are close contacts of previously reported infections.

Two cases were identified in the health region including Halifax, while the third was in the eastern area.

Officials say there continues to be limited community spread in the capital region of the province.

Nova Scotia now has 53 active cases of the disease and two people in hospital.

So far, there have been more than 4,000 resolved cases of COVID-19 in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2021.

— — —

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

The Canadian Press