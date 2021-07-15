N.S. reports no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Stickers that say 'I got my COVID-19 vaccine' lie on a table at a walk-in vaccine clinic. As of Thursday, 74.3 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their first dose of vaccine, according to the provincial dashboard. (Robert Short/CBC - image credit)

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total active caseload to 22.

Two people are in hospital with the virus, including one who is in intensive care, according to a news release.

Labs in the province processed 3,357 COVID-19 tests on Wednesday.

According to the provincial dashboard, as of Thursday, 74.3 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their first dose of vaccine, including 46.8 per cent who have also received a second dose.

But Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, has said officials are finalizing the addition of 8,000 fully vaccinated Armed Forces members to the provincial database.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

