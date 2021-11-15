N.S. reports 99 new cases of COVID-19 over weekend

A sign on a door instructs people to stay 6 feet apart. Nova Scotia reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. (CBC - image credit)

Nova Scotia reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 over three days since its last update on Nov. 12, bringing the active caseload Monday to 265.

Fifty-two of the new cases are in the central zone, 25 are in the northern zone, 21 are in the western zone and one is in the eastern zone.

Sixteen people are now in hospital with COVID-19, including seven in intensive care.

As of Monday, 79.6 per cent of Nova Scotians have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Nine more schools were notified of an exposure over the weekend. The province maintains a list of schools with exposures here.

