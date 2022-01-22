N.S. reports 82 people in COVID-19 hospital units on Saturday

A negative and a positive rapid test are seen being held by a gloved professional. Nova Scotia is reporting 502 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Nova Scotia is reporting that there are 82 people in designated COVID-19 hospital units on Saturday, including 11 people in intensive care.

The abbreviated release did not include information about the number of people admitted and discharged from hospital.

There are 287 people in hospital with COVID-19:

82 hospitalized due to the virus.

84 identified as positive upon arrival, but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care.

121 contracted COVID-19 while in hospital.

The average age of people in hospital is 67, the release said. Of the 82 people in hospital, 79 were admitted during the Omicron wave.

The province is also reporting 502 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Of these, 219 are in the central health zone, 136 in the western zone, 88 in the eastern zone and 59 in the northern zone.

These cases were identified from 3,682 tests that were completed by Nova Scotia Health labs on Friday.

