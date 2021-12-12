N.S. reports 111 COVID cases with most tied to St. Francis Xavier University outbreak

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia is reporting 111 new cases of COVID-19 today, with most related to the outbreak at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish.

There are 63 cases in the central zone which includes Halifax; 42 cases in the eastern zone which includes Antigonish, five cases in the northern zone and one case in the western zone.

Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, has said the Halifax cases are for the most part students infected in the Antigonish outbreak but who have home addresses in the provincial capital.

The public health agency says in a news release those infected are experiencing mild symptoms and the cases mostly involve young people who are fully vaccinated.

It is recommending that due to the outbreak, all close contacts of those infected now need to isolate until they have a negative result from a lab-based test.

This includes those who are fully vaccinated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2021.

