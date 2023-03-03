N.S. RCMP investigate house fire in Digby County, 2 bodies found inside

·1 min read
The cause of a house fire in Weymouth Mills, N.S., is under investigation by RCMP,&nbsp;the Nova Scotia Fire Marshal's Office and the medical examiner. (RCMP - image credit)
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a house fire early Friday morning after two bodies were found inside the home.

The call came in shortly after 6 a.m. for a fire in a home on Sissiboo Road in Weymouth Mills, N.S.

By the time RCMP and EHS arrived on the scene, the building was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters from several nearby departments responded. They were able to extinguish the fire, and the remains of two people were found inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by RCMP, the Nova Scotia Fire Marshal's Office and the medical examiner.

