N.S. museum looks for help battling mould in historical collection

Lynette de Montreuil is the culture and heritage manager of the DesBrisay Museum in Bridgewater, N.S.
Lynette de Montreuil is the culture and heritage manager of the DesBrisay Museum in Bridgewater, N.S.

A Nova Scotia museum is looking for help managing its urgent humidity issues that have left hundreds of artifacts covered in mould.

The DesBrisay Museum in Bridgewater has closed its storage room, which houses the oldest municipally-owned collection in the province, due to health and safety concerns.

"It's heartbreaking, and I say that just because I think of myself as the caretaker of the collection," said museum culture and heritage manager Lynette de Montreuil.

De Montreuil said moisture issues in the 60-year-old building have been a problem for years and dehumidifiers haven't  solved it, so they stopped staff from routinely using the storage room in September. Staff wear protective equipment on the rare occasions they have to enter.

Since the storage room is on its own heating and ventilation system with separate ductwork, de Montreuil said the rest of the building is safe for staff and visitors.

But without access to the 11,000 artifacts — about 10 per cent of which have mould — they can't put out new exhibits or do research.

"We can't do any programming that involves history, but we still … try and do what we can in terms of other programs that are beneficial to the well-being of our community," de Montreuil said.

"We are very much at this point in a holding pattern."

Wide fluctuations in temperatures and humidity have led to water pooling on floors, creating slippery surfaces, said a municipal staff report to Bridgewater council. Sudden drops in temperature have also created discomfort for visitors, and people taking part in events have "been known to pull on their jackets mid-program," the report said.

While de Montreuil said the mould on various items is stable now, when summer comes around and "the outside world gets incredibly hot and humid that's going to shift."

On Monday, the DesBrisay asked Bridgewater council for $30,000 for a full facility evaluation that would determine the cause of the mould and high humidity issues, "including the need for an upgraded building envelope and foundational drainage."

But that request was turned down. Instead, council agreed to meet later to discuss a long-term vision for the museum.

"I'd rather sit down and have a bigger discussion on 'do we need to change the entire building?'" Mayor David Mitchell said in council.

In an interview this week, Mitchell said council still could foot the bill for an assessment but he'd first like to look at all the reports and evidence on the building that have been gathered over the years.

"Instead of just looking at a stop-gap measure, how do we make sure that the museum is in shape for the next 60 years?" Mitchell said.

Council also asked staff to look into the possibility of moving the collection to a climate-controlled location elsewhere, which could solve the pressing concerns about the mould spreading to more of the collection.

De Montreuil said she knows many museums around Nova Scotia are also dealing with similar issues in aging buildings, and hopes others will come forward with advice.

