N.S. mobile primary care clinic to open in Weymouth and Digby
Residents of Weymouth and Digby, N.S., will soon be able to access a mobile primary care clinic in their area.
The temporary service — provided by Nova Scotia Health, Emergency Health Services (EHS) and community partners — was recently created to bring health-care services to underserved communities in Nova Scotia.
The new clinic addresses non-urgent health issues such as mild pains, sore throats, minor infections, cold symptoms and prescription refills. They are not walk-in clinics and patients are asked make appointments.
The mobile clinic will be parked at the Weymouth Medical Centre on:
Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m
Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The mobile clinic will be parked at the Digby Curling Centre on:
Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The pop-up clinics were set up in Halifax and Antigonish last weekend.
Patients can call 1-800-410-6672 to book an appointment. Phone lines will open on the Thursday before each weekend clinic and will close once all spots are filled.
