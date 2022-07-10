N.S. mass shooting inquiry warns this week will cover 'difficult' material

HALIFAX — Officials with the public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting are warning that this week may be difficult for some because the inquiry will focus on domestic and family-based violence.

The Mass Casualty Commission will release documents including details about the sexual and physical violence committed by the gunman who killed 22 people on April 18-19, 2020.

Senior commission counsel Emily Hill says the content will be “difficult and impactful for many."

Among these documents are five “multi-hour” interview transcripts conducted by the inquiry with the shooter’s spouse, Lisa Banfield, who will be called as a witness Friday. She will not face cross-examination.

Gabriel Wortman began his 13-hour rampage after attacking Banfield, and inquiry interviews have found that he had assaulted both Banfield and his first wife.

Brenda Forbes, a former neighbour of the gunman, will testify Wednesday. Forbes has told the inquiry that in 2013, she filed a complaint to police about an alleged incident of domestic violence involving him and Banfield and that she reported he possessed illegal weapons.

