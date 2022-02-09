N.S. man killed, teenage girl injured in Trans-Canada pileup in western N.B.

RCMP say the four-vehicle pileup started when a tractor-trailer jack-knifed while travelling east on the Trans-Canada Highway. (David Bell/CBC - image credit)

A 51-year-old man died and a teenage girl was seriously injured when the pickup truck he was driving got into a pileup with three transport trucks on the Trans-Canada Highway early Wednesday.

The driver, from Tangier, N.S., died at the scene, and the 13-year-old girl who was a passenger was taken to hospital with what are believed to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP said in a news release.

RCMP said the collision happened near Morrell Siding, just north of Perth-Andover, near the New Brunswick-Maine border.

The pileup is believed to have happened after a tractor-trailer travelling east lost control and jack-knifed, RCMP said.

The pickup was then hit by a second tractor-trailer, which was unable to stop in time, and a third tractor-trailer collided with the other three vehicles, RCMP say.

Poor weather conditions, including a heavy snowfall, are believed to have been a factor in the crash, RCMP said.