N.L. sees no new COVID-19 cases Sunday as May comes to a close

The Canadian Press/NIAID-RML via AP

For the third straight day, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

According to a news release from the provincial government Sunday, the province's total COVID-19 caseload stays at 261. By region, there are 243 cases in the Eastern Health region, eight cases in the Central Health region, four in the Western Health region and six in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The province saw only four new cases of COVID-19 in the month of May.

There are still three active cases of the virus remaining in the province, as 255 people have recovered. Active cases are the total cases minus recovered cases and deaths.

By age, there are:

22 people with the virus 19 and under

38 between 20 and 39

39 between 40 and 49

58 between 50 and 59

57 between 60 and 69

47 aged 70 and above

One person is in hospital due to the virus.

In total, 12,196 people have now been tested for COVID-19 — up 101 from Saturday.

The province's live COVID-19 briefings will resume Monday.

Restrictions for rotational workers relaxed

During Friday's COVID-19 briefing, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said rotational workers can now leave their properties to do things like walk and exercise. However, there are restrictions.

Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

She said workers who come home from another province are prohibited from entering public buildings, such as gas stations, drug stores, post offices or banks. She encouraged these workers to get outside when they can, practicing physical distancing while they do so.

"We know the risk for spread outside is a fair bit lower than if it's inside," Fitzgerald said at the time.

"As long as they're being physically distant, they can walk in their neighbourhood, they can walk on a trail, they can ride their bike on a street … it's really about common sense."

Story continues

Fitzgerald said the rules are aimed at helping rotational workers deal with the physical toll of what would be multiple isolation periods.

"We're asking people to come into this province to self-isolate for 14 days, and that means they can't leave their property, they can't go anywhere," she said.

"If you imagine that out of 28 days or 30 days, you're spending 28 of those not being able to move off your property … that can take a great toll."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador