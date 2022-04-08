N.L. reports two more deaths from COVID-19, drop in hospitalizations

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two more people in Newfoundland and Labrador have died of COVID-19.

The disease has killed 124 people in the province since the pandemic began.

Data posted to the province's online dashboard shows there are 41 people hospitalized because of COVID-19, down from 47 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday.

Five of those in hospital are in critical care.

The province is reporting 676 new confirmed cases since Wednesday — 283 of those are from Thursday and the remaining 393 are from today.

Newfoundland and Labrador dropped its last pandemic-related restrictions on March 14, including the mask mandate in public places apart from health-care facilities and schools.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2022.

The Canadian Press