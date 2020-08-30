N.L. reports no new COVID-19 cases Sunday, despite a positive test result

There are no new cases of COVID-19 being reported in Newfoundland and Labrador Sunday, despite a positive test for the virus coming from the Eastern Health region.

According to a news release from the Department of Health, a patient at Eastern Health tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday. The patient was asymptomatic at the time of testing, and had previously recovered from the virus.

The test was completed as part of screening protocol, and not because the person was showing symptoms, according to the department.

Close contacts of the individual are being notified, and will all be tested as a precaution. Because of the positive test result, 20 Eastern Health staff are currently self-isolating.

Although the test produced a positive result, it is not counted as an active case. According to the release and previous advice from Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province's COVID-19 tests are able to detect any viral genetic material that may be present.

In people who have recovered from the virus, the presence of this material could result in a positive test, even though the virus is no longer capable of producing infection.

With the positive test not being counted as an active case, the total number of cases in the province remains at 269. So far, 265 people have recovered and three people have died due to the virus since the pandemic began.

One active case of COVID-19 remains in the province, a woman living in the Eastern Health region who recently returned to the province from Asia. The Department of Health said contact tracing pertaining to this case is complete, with all results coming back negative.

As of Sunday, 31,792 people have been tested — that's an additional 225 from Saturday.

The province's next COVID-19 briefing is scheduled for Wednesday.

