N.L. reports 9 new travel-related COVID-19 cases

Over 139,000 people have now been tested for COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador. (John Pike/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the number of active cases to 85.

All nine cases are travel-related, with two cases in the Eastern Health region, three in the Central Health region and four in the Western Health region.

Both cases in the eastern region and the three in the central region involve men in their 20s or 30s who travelled within Canada.

The cases in the Western region include a man and a woman in their 20s or 30s, along with two men in their 40s.

Contact tracing is underway in all cases, according to public health.

There are no new presumptive positive cases to report Sunday, however the presumptive case reported Saturday linked to the outbreak in the Codroy Valley and surrounding area remains presumptive and has not been confirmed positive.

There are eight confirmed cases in the Codroy Valley and surrounding area, with three connected to Belanger Memorial School in Upper Ferry.

The province is also reporting two new recoveries Sunday, and one person remains in hospital due to the virus.

As of Sunday, 139,068 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador — that's up 444 from Saturday.

51 cases this week

Over the past seven days, Newfoundland and Labrador reported 51 new cases of COVID-19. The province continues to see the majority of its cases be traced back to travel, but saw an jump in the number of active cases due to multiple days of at least 10 new confirmed cases over the past week.

Public health officials saw the number of active cases increase by 11 from May 9 to May 15, as 40 recoveries were reported during that span.