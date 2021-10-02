N.L. reports 9 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations jump

Newfoundland and Labrador reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press - image credit)

There are nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Saturday, as the number of people in hospital with the virus rises to levels not seen since early in the pandemic.

Six are located in the Central Health region, and range in ages from under 20 to over 70, according to Saturday's unexpected news release from Public Health.

There are now 87 cases confirmed cases connected to a cluster in Baie Verte, 59 cases connected to a cluster the Twillingate/New World Island area and 45 cases are part of a cluster in the area of Botwood and Bishop's Falls.

The cluster in Botwood and Bishops Falls is among a group of "closely socially connected" people, and as such, public health won't be increasing public health restrictions.

"Given the cases in this cluster are epidemiologically linked, there is no need for a change in alert level at this time," Saturday's release reads.

"The public health investigation will continue to explore the possibility of community spread and make adjustments as necessary."

There are also three new cases in the Eastern Health region on Saturday.

The new cases, along with 19 new recoveries across the island and a case deemed a false positive in the Eastern Health region, bring the number of active cases in the province to 169.

Twelve people are in hospital due to COVID-19, including five in critical care. The number of hospitalizations is the province's highest since April 2020.

Four new presumptive positive cases were also reported Saturday.

A total of 309,457 COVID tests have now been completed across Newfoundland and Labrador — up 1,444 since Friday.

Exposure notices

Public health also shared two potential COVID-19 exposure sites in Springdale on Saturday, asking anyone who visited the following locations at the dates and times listed to book a COVID-19 test:

Robin's Donuts, 13 Little Bay Road on Sept. 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Marie's Restaurant, 63 Little Bay Road on Sept. 25 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m

People who visited these locations and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result.

