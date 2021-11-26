N.L. reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, active caseload rises to 14
Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
Four of the new cases are in the Eastern Health region: one person between the ages of 20 and 39, two people in their 60s and one person age 70 or above. One person is a contact of a previous case, while three are related to international travel.
There is one new case in the Central Health region: a man between 20 and 39, related to travel within Canada.
The sixth new case is located in the Western Health region: a woman between 20 and 39. The source of infection is under investigation, according to a media release from Public Health.
Health officials also reported five new recoveries from COVID-19, leaving 14 active cases, up one since Wednesday's update. One person is in hospital due to the virus.
The number of COVID-19 tests completed in the province has not been available due to the IT outage since the cyberattack on Newfoundland and Labrador's health-care systems in late October.
The next COVID-19 update from the province is expected Monday.