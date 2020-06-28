N.L. reaches 1 month with no new cases of COVID-19

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Newfoundland and Labrador has reached one month without a new positive case of COVID-19, as no new cases are being reported Sunday.

The province's last known positive case was reported on May 28, and was related to travel from outside the country. The one case reported is the only known case of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador in more than 50 days.

Sunday also marked the 11th straight day without any active cases of the virus in the province. Active cases are the total number of cases minus recovered cases and deaths.

According to a news release from the provincial government, the province's number of total COVID-19 cases remains at 261, with 258 people recovering from the virus. There have been three COVID-19 related deaths.

In total, 17,440 people have been tested for the virus — up 170 from Saturday.

With warmer summer weather and more outdoor activities beginning to resume, government says people should still be taking necessary precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Wearing a non-medical mask is encouraged if you are in public or unable to practice physical distancing, along with increasing cleanliness of public spaces. Those who are sick are also encouraged to stay home.

The province will continue to use statements to give the latest COVID-19 information, as media briefings have been scaled back in recent weeks. There will be one scheduled briefing per week, provided there is no sudden surge in the number of cases.

