N.L. provincial courts will now virtually decide on criminal trials

Martek

Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial court is expanding services under public health orders.

The court said in a news release Wednesday it will now decide all criminal trials that can be properly presented using virtual means.

The Newfoundland and Labrador court system began coming online again earlier this month after shutting down amid the COVID-19 pandemic and public health orders issued in March.

On May 4 both the Supreme Court and provincial court reopened to limited services for the first time since closing, using video conferencing to allow certain cases that do not require in person attendance.

Trials, proceedings and filings involving in-person attendance were suspended.

"We have taken steps to encourage lawyers and other participants to get more comfortable with, and capable of, using their computers, tablets and smartphones to access the court," the court said.

"We have recently increased our video-conferencing capabilities. This better enables us to get on with the business of justice during the pandemic."

