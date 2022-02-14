N.L. policies 'pushing me back down,' says woman who lost drug coverage after returning to school

Krista Stephens says provincial government policies are preventing her from getting off income support. (Mark Quinn/ CBC - image credit)

A St. John's woman says the provincial government is forcing her to choose between her health and pursuing a post-secondary education that she hopes will get her off income support.

Krista Stephens, 43, began classes in Academy Canada's office administration and technology program in January. Her goal is to find work that pays well.

'Do I quit school and end up on income support for the rest of my life?' - Krista Stephens

Stephens has lived with Type 1 diabetes for more than three decades. She's legally blind in her right eye and requires monthly intravitreal injections to prevent vision loss in her left eye — treatment that costs more than $20,000 annually.

That cost was covered by the province's drug plan before Stephens enrolled at Academy Canada, but after she received a student loan for $13,000 and a medical disability grant of $4,000, she was told by the Child Services and Social Development that she will no longer receive income support and her medications are no longer covered by the provincial drug plan.

"The day I found out I no longer had coverage I just started to cry, because what are my options right now?" said Stephens, fighting back tears.

"Do I continue with school and have no coverage for the medications that are allowing me to see, or my insulin and other medications that are allowing me to live and see another day? Or do I quit school, reapply for income support, and end up on income support for the rest of my life?"

In 2019, Stephens fought to get provincial coverage for her eye treatments and was successful.

'Pushing me back down, keeping me in the situation that I'm in.' - Krista Stephens

But now she feels trapped.

"It's not where I want to be. I'm trying to pull myself out of the situation that I have and there's another policy in place, yet again, pushing me back down, keeping me in the situation that I'm in," she said.

NDP leader frustrated

The interim leader of Newfoundland and Labrador 's NDP is fighting to have Stephens drug coverage restored while she attends school.

"I find it absolutely frustrating," said St. John's Centre MHA Jim Dinn.

"Government programs should be designed help people, yet you've got a government policy that basically kicks people down."

Dinn says when he asked government officials about Stephens's case he was told that people who receive funding to attend post-secondary studies through student aid programs are not eligible to receive income support benefits at the same time.

People who leave income support because they receive funding to attend school are also no longer eligible to receive prescription drug coverage through the Newfoundland and Labrador Prescription Drug Program.

Dinn says that response is unacceptable, because Stephens's case in not an isolated one. He says he's been working to help Stephens and another woman in similar circumstance since December.

"A simple change in policy would make a world of difference in their lives and in the lives of anyone else who is trying to climb out of poverty and get off income support," Dinn said.

CBC News requested an interview with Children, Seniors and Social Development Minister John Abbott. The Health Department responded by email.

"This case was recently brought to the attention of the Department of Health and Community Services and is currently under review," it said.

