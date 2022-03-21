N.L. police officer facing assault, choking charges after watchdog investigation

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A Newfoundland constable is facing several charges, including choking and assault with a weapon, after an investigation by the province’s police watchdog agency.

Serious Incident Response Team of Newfoundland and Labrador director Mike King said in a news release today 33-year-old Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer Noelle Laite is facing four charges stemming from an off-duty incident.

King says the incident, alleged to have occurred in Pasadena, N.L., involved another woman and the charges include assault, assault with a weapon, choking and assault causing bodily harm.

He says ​​Laite has been released on conditions and she is scheduled to appear in court on April 5.

King says the police watchdog was notified about the alleged assault on Jan. 31.

SIRT-NL began operations on July 5, 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2022.

