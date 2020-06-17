N.L. officials plan to lift more pandemic restrictions on June 25

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador officials say the province is aiming to lift more pandemic-related restrictions on gatherings, businesses and activities starting next week.

There are two active cases of COVID-19 in the province out of a total 261 cases. The last positive case was reported on May 28.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, chief medical officer of health, said Wednesday that the province will enter the next "alert level" of its reopening plan on June 25 if current trends continue.

Alert level two would allow gyms and other fitness facilities such as pools to reopen with restrictions, along with arenas, bars and entertainment facilities such as movie theatres, with reduced capacity.

Places of worship would also be permitted to open, and Fitzgerald said gatherings of up to 50 people may be permitted if people are able to maintain physical distance.

Alert level two is the last phase before the province's reopening plan enters what is described as the "new normal," with some restrictions remaining until transmission patterns are better understood and a treatment is available.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2020.

The Canadian Press