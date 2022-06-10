N.L. offers drivers' licence equivalencies for Ukrainian refugees, others left out

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Newly arrived Ukrainians in Newfoundland and Labrador holding a passenger vehicle or light truck driver's licence in their home country can now exchange it for a licence from the province.

The provincial government announced the new measures today, saying licence requirements in the province are similar to those in Ukraine.

The government says it will also provide letters confirming Ukrainian driving histories, which can be presented to insurance companies to obtain rates comparable to those for Newfoundland and Labrador drivers with similar experience.

Ukraine now joins Taiwan, Japan and the United Kingdom on the province's list of 13 countries for which it offers licence equivalencies

Newfoundland and Labrador welcomed more than 100 refugees from Afghanistan last October, but they do not qualify for provincial driver's licences.

A spokesperson for the Digital Government department said in an email today that officials assessed licence requirements in Afghanistan, Syria and Eritrea, where many refugees come from, and found they were not close enough to those in Newfoundland and Labrador.

