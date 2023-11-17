N.L.'s K-12 teachers will vote on proposed collective agreement early next month

Trent Langdon is the president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC - image credit)

Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association president Trent Langdon

Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador are close to having a new collective agreement, with their union reaching a tentative deal with the provincial government and school boards association.

On Friday afternoon, Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association president Trent Langdon said K-12 teachers will get to go over the details of the tentative agreement over the next few weeks.

"We look forward to the possible ratification of an agreement which will allow us to continue to concentrate on providing outstanding education to the students of this province," Langdon said in a statement.

In the statement the NLTA also said no more information will be shared publicly until teachers have a chance to see the contents.

Members will get to have their say by voting electronically Dec. 5-7. After voting ends it will be announced if enough members voted to ratify the agreement.

The last agreement was ratified in March 2019 and extended in 2020.

The NLTA represents approximately 6,500 educators and administrators in the province.

In a statement, Deputy Premier Siobhan Coady thanked the association for "engaging in respectful negotiations," which called a testament to their "good working relationship."

