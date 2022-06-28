N.L. income supplement and seniors benefit going up by another 10 per cent

The income supplement and seniors' benefit will both go up by 10 per cent beginning July 5. (CBC - image credit)

CBC

Newfoundland and Labrador residents who receive the income supplement and the seniors' benefit will see a 10 per cent increase in their quarterly payments, said the provincial government in a news release Tuesday.

Beginning July 5, individuals who receive the income supplement will now get up to $1,000 per year, while those who get the seniors' benefit will get up to $1,444 per year, according to the news release.

The provincial government says approximately 162,000 Newfoundland and Labrador residents and families receive the income supplement, while more than 50,000 seniors receive the seniors' benefit.

Both benefits were last increased in March, when they were bumped up by 10 per cent.

Eligibility for the benefits is based on net family income from the previous year's tax return, and no application is required.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Health Accord, the 10-year plan for province's health-care system, recommended indexing the income supplement and senior's benefit to inflation, but it isn't clear if the provincial government plans to implement that recommendation.

