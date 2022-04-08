For N.L.'s hurting hospitality operators, this week's in-person conference is a sign of healing

About 300 members of Hospitality Newfoundland and Labrador met in person for the group's annual conference and trade show in St. John's this week. (Ted Dillon/CBC - image credit)

For the first time in two years, tourism stakeholders from all over the province are gathering in person for Hospitality Newfoundland and Labrador's annual conference and trade show in St. John's.

There were discussions about the industry's struggles under the COVID-19 pandemic, but the almost 300 members in attendance at the three-day conference, which wrapped up Thursday, were bubbling with excitement at the hopes of a more prosperous tourism season this year.

"It's exhilarating. It's exhilarating to see so many people from the tourism industry out and about. It gives you a sense of hope," said Teresita McCarthy, executive director of the No. 2 Mine and Museum on Bell Island, which has been closed the past two seasons.

Had it not been for financial assistance from the provincial and federal governments, she said, they would not be able to reopen their doors this summer.

Parks Canada

Hospitality N.L. chairperson Brenda O'Reilly said she's not aware of very many hospitality businesses permanently closing their doors, in large part due to government help.

But this summer will be critical to make up for loss revenue, she said.

"It's going to be a long road back," O'Reilly said.

Trending in right direction

It's already shaping up to be a busy summer in Battle Harbour, a restored fishing village in Labrador. Two months ago, it already had more bookings than all of last summer.

CBC

The executive director of Battle Harbour Historic Trust said it's exciting to see the motor coach company's back up and operating.

"A high tide rises all the ships. We all need to get an in on this and it looks like it's going to be a pretty good year," said Peter Bull.

Amanda Decker-Penton, the managing director of the Fogo Island Inn, said she believes people are ready to start travelling again and the inn is ready to welcome visitors.

"This is a resilient industry. It's a go-getter, it's a doer kind of industry," said Decker-Penton. "This season really looks bright."

Story continues

Ted Dillon/CBC

COVID-19 cases rise

Despite the optimism, many operators are proceeding with caution as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue rise.

There were 47 people in hospital Wednesday — a record high — and four new deaths.

Bull said the industry has gotten used to the pandemic's unpredictability and Battle Harbour will continue with its COVID-19 protocols.

"Fingers crossed it will be a good, calm summer for everyone but these past two years you don't know where you are going to wake up the next day," Bull said.

McCarthy said they're calling the reopening of the No. 2 Mine and Museum a "soft launch" due to the uncertainty around COVID-19.

"We are dipping our toe into the water. By the end of the season we will have our full foot in but by May 2023 we will be in right to the neck."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador