N.L. cyberattack update planned, experts question scarce information provided so far

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — An Irish security expert who closely followed a cyberattack on that country's health system last May says he's been surprised by the Newfoundland and Labrador government's decision to keep quiet about a similar attack it is facing.

With capacity still reduced as a result of the attack that crippled health services in the province, Premier Andrew Furey is scheduled to provide an update on the situation this afternoon.

The head of Ireland's Computer Security Incident Response Team, Brian Honan, says the Irish government's prompt, consistent public message that it was facing a cyberattack and that it would not pay ransom assured worried residents that the situation was being properly handled.

Honan said in an interview that people were worried about their private information being published by the hackers, and the government's transparency helped them understand what to expect.

The attack on Newfoundland and Labrador's health-care system was first discovered Oct. 30, and so far the government hasn't said if the hackers are asking for a ransom.

Ontario-based cybersecurity expert Anne Genge agrees it is strange to have so little information at this point but says there are many factors for governments to consider.

Genge says heath information is particularly sensitive and could be used to extort people if the hackers post it publicly.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2021.

The Canadian Press